Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 31,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 64.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 510.1% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 960,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $303,219,000 after purchasing an additional 802,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $459.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

