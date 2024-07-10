Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 1.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 25,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 33,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

