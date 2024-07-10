Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 33,306 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

