Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 0.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.51. 1,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Procaps Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.