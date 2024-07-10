Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 0.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.51. 1,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Procaps Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.