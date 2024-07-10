Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.63. Approximately 643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.