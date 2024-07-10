Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

