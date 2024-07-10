ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.16 and last traded at $153.05. 63,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 390,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

