PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $37.40 Average PT from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $873,984 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

