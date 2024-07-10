Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

