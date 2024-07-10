Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.30

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 173517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

