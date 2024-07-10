Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$76.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$78.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total value of C$2,901,726.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,465. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.