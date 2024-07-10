Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

NYSE TXO opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $756,863.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,684 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

