Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cencora in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s FY2025 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $222.37 on Tuesday. Cencora has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.23. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

