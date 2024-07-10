Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 245,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 80,043 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $191.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

