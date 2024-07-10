QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

