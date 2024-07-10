QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
