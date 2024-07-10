Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Down 1.9%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 1,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,581,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 37,291.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 66,379 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

