QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,206 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

