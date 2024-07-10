Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 219.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

