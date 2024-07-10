R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $12.62. R1 RCM shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 865,176 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

R1 RCM Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 2,519,739 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 212.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,325 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,736,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

