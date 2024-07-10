Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
RADLY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.
About Raia Drogasil
