Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

RADLY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

