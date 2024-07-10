Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $123.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RJF. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

