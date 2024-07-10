Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

