Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:
- 7/9/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/23/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/20/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/6/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/14/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Valero Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VLO opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.