Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,036.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $19,508,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.