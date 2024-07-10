Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.64.
REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers
Regency Centers Price Performance
NASDAQ REG opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47.
Regency Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
