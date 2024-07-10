Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 210,161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

