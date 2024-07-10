Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157,722 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 148,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RTO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

