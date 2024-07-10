Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,358,169 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,711.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 167,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.