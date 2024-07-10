Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

