Reviewing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and ASE Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $211.48 million 1.34 -$414.15 million ($2.05) -0.49 ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.40 $1.16 billion $0.46 26.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canaan and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canaan presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 320.79%. ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 23.14%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -192.95% -75.57% -57.68% ASE Technology 5.41% 10.09% 4.60%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Canaan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

