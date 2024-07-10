Reviewing Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($2.05) -0.78 Cerus $156.37 million 2.34 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -11.65

Profitability

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlucoTrack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GlucoTrack and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -207.55% -151.03% Cerus -19.27% -58.65% -15.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GlucoTrack and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cerus has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 93.60%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Summary

Cerus beats GlucoTrack on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

