Reviewing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 6.94 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -6.53 Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 17.38 $94.87 million $5.01 43.91

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitfarms and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04% Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80 Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $215.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bitfarms on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

