Reviewing Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million N/A N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 4.49 -$10.63 million ($38.91) -0.05

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions -354.86% -210.36% -89.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of -99.34, meaning that its share price is 10,034% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.69, meaning that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenovaCare beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

