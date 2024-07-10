Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

