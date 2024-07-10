Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

