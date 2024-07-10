RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4,530.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,120,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,358 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

