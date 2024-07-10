Robert W. Baird Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $127.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

