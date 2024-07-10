Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.