Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.79.

RCI.B opened at C$49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

