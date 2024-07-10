Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ross Stores by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores by 620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

ROST opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

