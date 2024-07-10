Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $32,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

ROST stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

