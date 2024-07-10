Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for LiveOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LVO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in LiveOne by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

