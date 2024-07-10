Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.