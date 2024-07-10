Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $351,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

