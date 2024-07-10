Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 44.5 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE DHT.UN opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.