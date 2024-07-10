Royal Bank of Canada Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.38.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at C$43.01 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$59.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.81%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

