RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $117.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.56.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Down 2.4 %

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.