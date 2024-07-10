Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading Down 1.7%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 5,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$142.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of C$29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4750958 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

