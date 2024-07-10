Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,721 shares of company stock worth $273,245 over the last ninety days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

