RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Down 12.3% on Analyst Downgrade

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. RxSight traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 105,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 434,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 over the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RxSight by 1.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RxSight by 6.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RxSight by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

