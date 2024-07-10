Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $67.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.80.

RYAN opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $45,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

